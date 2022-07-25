

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Range Resources Corp. (RRC):



Earnings: $452.86 million in Q2 vs. -$156.47 million in the same period last year. EPS: $1.77 in Q2 vs. -$0.65 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Range Resources Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $314.75 million or $1.27 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $1.24 per share Revenue: $1.06 billion in Q2 vs. $0.64 billion in the same period last year.



