The company's bottom line totaled $301.5 million, or $3.20 per share. This compares with $207.3 million, or $2.17 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Packaging Corporation of America reported adjusted earnings of $303.7 million or $3.23 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.85 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 19.1% to $2.24 billion from $1.88 billion last year.



