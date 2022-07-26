

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - South Korea will on Tuesday release an advance estimate for Q2 gross domestic product, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. GDP is expected to rise 0.4 percent on quarter and 2.5 percent on year after adding 0.6 percent on quarter and 3.0 percent on year in the three months prior.



The Bank of Japan will release the minutes from its monetary policy meeting on June 16 and 17. At the meeting, the central bank left the policy rate unchanged at -0.10 percent as expected and reaffirmed that it will purchase a necessary amount of Japanese government bonds (JGBs) without setting an upper limit so that 10-year JGB yields will remain at around zero percent.



Singapore will provide June data for industrial production, with forecasts suggesting a decline of 5.8 percent on month and an increase of 5.7 percent on year. That follows the 10.9 percent monthly jump and the 13.8 percent annual spike in May.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de