

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Members of the Bank of Japan's Monetary Policy Board agreed that the country's economy has picked up in recent months, minutes from the central bank's meeting on June 16 and 17 revealed on Tuesday.



Variables like COVID-19 and the conflict in Ukraine continue to weigh on the outlook, however. But the bank will not hesitate to take additional easing measures, if necessary, members affirmed.



The bank noted that inflation has stabilized around 2 percent, the minutes showed - mainly due to increases in food and energy prices.



At the meeting, the central bank left the policy rate unchanged at -0.10 percent as expected and reaffirmed that it will purchase a necessary amount of Japanese government bonds (JGBs) without setting an upper limit so that 10-year JGB yields will remain at around zero percent.







