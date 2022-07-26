

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Swiss banking giant UBS Group AG (UBS) reported Tuesday that its second-quarter net profit attributable to shareholders was $2.11 billion, up 5 percent from last year's $2.01 billion.



Earnings per share grew to $0.61 from $0.55 a year ago.



Profit before tax edged up 1 percent from last year to $2.62 billion.



Total revenues were $8.92 billion, slightly higher than $8.90 billion in the prior year. Net interest income grew 2 percent from last year to $1.67 billion.



Further, the company said it expects to repurchase a total of around $5 billion of shares during 2022, as planned.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

UBS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de