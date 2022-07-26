

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Mitie Group plc (MTO.L), on Tuesday, reported that trading for the first three months of FY23 has been strong, with continued good momentum. Further, the company said its Board 'remains confident in the Group's ability to deliver on its expectations for the year.'



Group revenue for the first quarter was £945 million, 3% higher than the previous year's revenue of £917 million. Revenue growth, excluding the COVID-related contracts, was 16%.



The company's Business Services revenue declined 17% to £304 million from £366 million last year, while Central Government and Defence or CG&D revenue grew 16% to £168 million from £145 million in the prior year period.



Communities revenue of £120 million was 10% ahead of the same quarter of last year, and Technical Services revenue of £257 million was 20% up from the prior year period. Also, the company's Specialist Services revenue increased 16% to £96 million from last year.







