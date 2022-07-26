

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Renewable energy company Drax Group PLC (DRX.L) on Tuesday reported profit before tax from continuing operations of 199.9 million pounds in the first six-months period, higher than 51.8 million pounds a year ago.



Excluding one-time items, adjusted profit before tax increased to 97 million pounds from 44 million pounds in the prior year.



The company reported net profit from continuing operations of 147.9 million pounds or 35.9p per share in the first half compared with net loss of 6.3 million pounds or 1.5p per share a year ago.



Adjusted Profit from continuing operations was 80 million pounds or 19.3p per share compared with 39.1 million pounds or 9.6p per share last year.



Revenue for the period increased to 3.557 billion pounds from 2.174 billion pounds last year.



The company's Board has decided to pay an interim dividend of 8.4p per share, to be paid on October 7, to shareholders of record on August 26.







