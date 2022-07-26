

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM) announced earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $652.44 million, or $2.73 per share. This compares with $503.40 million, or $1.90 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, PulteGroup, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $652.44 million or $2.73 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.63 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 17.0% to $3.93 billion from $3.36 billion last year.



PulteGroup, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $652.44 Mln. vs. $503.40 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.73 vs. $1.90 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $2.63 -Revenue (Q2): $3.93 Bln vs. $3.36 Bln last year.



