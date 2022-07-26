

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Compass Group Plc (CPG.L, CMPGF.PK), a British food services provider, said in its trading update on Tuesday that its third-quarter underlying revenues was at 109% of 2019 revenues.



For the year-to-date period, Compass posted an underlying revenue at 102 percent of 2019 revenues.



Looking ahead, the company said: 'Given the significant acceleration in growth and ongoing recovery of our base business, we are increasing our FY 2022 organic revenue growth guidance from around 30% to around 35%. We confirm our FY 2022 operating margin guidance of over 6% and now expect our exit margin to moderate slightly from around 7% due to the strong net new performance and ongoing inflationary pressures.'



(Amends underlying revenue to clarify that it is at 109% of 2019 revenues, not 109% growth)







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

COMPASS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de