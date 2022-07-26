

MARTINSRIED (dpa-AFX) - MorphoSys AG (MOR, MPSYY.PK) reported preliminary second quarter Monjuvi U.S. net product sales of $23.3 million. For the full year of 2022, the company now expects Monjuvi U.S. net product sales in the range of $90 to $110 million, revised from prior guidance of $110 to $135 million.



'We recognize the competitive landscape has increased including recent approvals of additional second-line treatment options for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma. As such, we have lowered our expectations for growth in the second half of 2022 which is reflected in our revised sales guidance range for Monjuvi,' said Jean-Paul Kress, CEO of MorphoSys.



