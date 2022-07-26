

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's jobless rate decreased sharply and employment increased in June, figures from Statistics Finland showed on Tuesday.



The jobless rate fell to 6.8 percent in June from 7.9 percent in the previous month. A year ago, the rate was 7.6 percent.



The unemployment rate trend for the 15 to 74 age group declined to 6.4 percent in June from 7.8 percent in the same month last year. In May, the unemployment rate was 6.3 percent.



The number of unemployed persons decreased by 21,000 to 180,000 in June from 217,000 in the last year.



The unemployment rate for people aged 15 to 24 was 15.0 percent, which was 1.0 percentage points lower than one year previously. In May, the rate was 22.6 percent.



The employment rate trend rose to 74.0 percent in June from 72.2 percent in the same month last year. The number of employed persons rose by 52,000 from a year ago to 2.626 million.







