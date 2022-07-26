

BROOKFIELD (dpa-AFX) - Fiserv Inc. (FISV) announced a profit for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year in line with the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $598 million, or $0.92 per share. This compares with $269 million, or $0.40 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Fiserv Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.01 billion or $1.56 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.56 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.9% to $4.45 billion from $4.05 billion last year.



Fiserv Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $598 Mln. vs. $269 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.92 vs. $0.40 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.56 -Revenue (Q2): $4.45 Bln vs. $4.05 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $6.45 to $6.55



