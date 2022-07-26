

BROOKFIELD (dpa-AFX) - Fiserv, Inc. (FISV) said its second quarter results were strong, with double digit organic revenue and adjusted earnings per share growth. Looking forward, the company increased full year 2022 outlook and now expects organic revenue growth of 9% to 11% and adjusted earnings per share of $6.45 to $6.55, representing growth of 16% to 17%.



Adjusted earnings per share increased 14% to $1.56 in the second quarter. Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.56 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Second quarter earnings totaled $598 million, or $0.92 per share compared with $269 million, or $0.40 per share, prior year.



Adjusted revenue increased 10% to $4.23 billion in the second quarter. Organic revenue growth was 12% in the quarter.



