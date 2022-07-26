

BELLEVUE (dpa-AFX) - Paccar Inc. (PCAR) released earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $720.4 million, or $2.07 per share. This compares with $495.5M, or $1.42 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.81 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 26.0% to $6.79 billion from $5.39 billion last year.



Paccar Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $720.4 Mln. vs. $495.5M. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.07 vs. $1.42 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.81 -Revenue (Q2): $6.79 Bln vs. $5.39 Bln last year.



