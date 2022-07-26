

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, (LVMHF.PK, LVMUY.PK) the world's largest maker of luxury goods, Tuesday reported a 28 percent jump in revenues for the first half of 2022 as all segments recorded revenue increase.



Net profit for the first-half surged to 6.53 billion euros from 5.30 billion euros last year.



Total revenues for first half surged to 36.73 million euros from 28.67 billion euros last year.



First-half revenue for wine and spirits segment rose 23 percent year-over-year to 3.33 billion euros, while fashion and leather goods surged 31 percent to 18.14 billion euros. Perfumes and cosmetics segment gained 20 percent to 3.62 billion euros and watch and jewelry segment jumped 22 percent to 4.91 billion euros last year. Selective retailing segment climbed 30 percent to 6.63 billion euros.







