

ESCHBORN (dpa-AFX) - Deutsche Boerse AG (DBOEY.PK, DBOEF.PK) reported second-quarter net profit to shareholders of 341.1 million euros, up from 310.9 million euros last year.



Basic earnings per share was 1.86 euros, compared to 1.69 euros last year. EBITDA was 584.9 million euros, up from 518.0 million euros last year.



Deutsche Börse Group reported an increase of 15 percent in net revenue to 1.02 billion euros, from 881.7 million euros last year. Revenue growth was supported by high trading volumes and an increase in net interest income, the company said in a statement.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

DEUTSCHE BOERSE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de