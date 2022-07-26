

DALLAS (dpa-AFX) - Texas Instruments Inc. (TXN) announced earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $2.29 billion, or $2.45 per share. This compares with $1.93 billion, or $2.05 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.12 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 13.8% to $5.21 billion from $4.58 billion last year.



Texas Instruments Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $2.29 Bln. vs. $1.93 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.45 vs. $2.05 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $2.12 -Revenue (Q2): $5.21 Bln vs. $4.58 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

TEXAS INSTRUMENTS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de