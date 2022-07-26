

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - IDEX Corp. (IEX) revealed earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year



The company's bottom line came in at $138.2M, or $1.81 per share. This compares with $102.2M, or $1.34 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, IDEX Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $153.6 million or $2.02 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 16.0% to $796.1M from $686.0M last year.



IDEX Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $138.2M. vs. $102.2M. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.81 vs. $1.34 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $796.1M vs. $686.0M last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $7.88 to $7.98



