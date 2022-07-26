

PETAH TIKVA (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA):



Earnings: -$232 million in Q2 vs. $207 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.21 in Q2 vs. $0.19 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited reported adjusted earnings of $754 million or $0.68 per share for the period.



Revenue: $3.79 billion in Q2 vs. $3.91 billion in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.40 - $2.60 Full year revenue guidance: $15.0 - $15.6 Bln



