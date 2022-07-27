

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) reported earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $28.8 million, or $0.72 per share. This compares with $1.4 million, or $0.10 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.09 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Pebblebrook Hotel Trust earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $28.8 Mln. vs. $1.4 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.72 vs. $0.10 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.09



