

ZURICH (dpa-AFX) - Swiss banking major Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) reported Wednesday that its second-quarter net loss attributable to shareholders was 1.59 billion Swiss francs, compared to net income of 253 million francs last year.



Pre-tax loss was 1.17 billion francs, compared to prior year's pre-tax income of 813 million francs. Adjusted pre-tax loss was 442 million francs, compared to income of 1.31 billion francs a year ago.



Thomas Gottstein, Chief Executive Officer, stated that the results for the second quarter were disappointing, especially in the Investment Bank, and were also impacted by higher litigation provisions and other adjusting items.



Net revenues decrease 29 percent to 3.65 billion francs from last year's 5.10 billion francs. Adjusted net revenues were 3.82 billion francs, down 27 percent from last year.



Assets under Management or AuM declined to 1.45 trillion francs from prior year's 1.63 trillion francs.



Looking ahead, the company said it expects Investment Bank division to report a further loss in the third quarter, as trading so far in the quarter has been marked by a continued weakness in client activity, exacerbating normal seasonal declines.



Swiss Bank would to continue to deliver a resilient performance, notwithstanding the decision by the SNB to increase CHF interest rates.



The company also said it has launched a broader cost efficiency and digital transformation program to reduce absolute cost base to less than 15.5 billion francs in the medium term.



Credit Suisse will provide further details on the progress of the strategic review, including specific performance goals, with its third quarter 2022 results.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

CREDIT SUISSE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de