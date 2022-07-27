

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Bermuda-based insurance company Lancashire Holdings Ltd (LRE.L) said Wednesday that its profit before tax for the half year rose to $78.0 million from last year's $54.1 million.



Profit attributable to equity shareholders of the company increased to $74.4 million or 30 cents a share from $47.7 million or 19 cents a share last year.



The Group's total net revenue for the first half grew to $440.8 million from $346.1 million recorded last year.



While gross premiums written increased to $938.1 million from $697.2 million, net premiums written rose to $622.6 million from $427.9 million last year.



In addition, Lancashire said its Board on 26 July declared an interim dividend of $0.05 per share (about £0.04 per share), payable on 2 September 2022, to shareholders of record on 5 August 2022. The company said dividend will be paid in Pounds Sterling.







