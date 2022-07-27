

HERZOGENAURACH (dpa-AFX) - PUMA SE (PMMAF.PK), a German maker of footwear, apparel, and accessories, on Wednesday posted a rise in earnings for the second quarter, following a strong demand and increased sales exceeding 2 billion euros mark for the first time in the company's history.



In addition, for the fiscal 2022, the Group has reaffirmed its EBIT outlook.



For the second quarter, PUMA posted net earnings of 84.3 million euros or 0.56 euro per share, compared with 48.7 million euros or 0.33 euro per share, reported a year ago.



EBIT was at 146.3 million euros, higher than 108.9 million euros of previous year period.



Second-quarter sales stood at 2.002 billion euros, compared with 1.589 billion euros last year, the highest quarterly sales in PUMA's history



For the first half, the online retailer's earnings were 206 million euros, versus 158 million euros of previous fiscal.



For the six-month period, sales rose to 3.914 billion euros, from 3.138 billion euros, registered for the first half of 2021.



Looking ahead, for the fiscal 2022, the company still expects its EBIT to be in a range of 600 million euros - 700 million euros.



For the full year, PUMA has raised its outlook from at least ten percent currency-adjusted sales growth-with upside potential- to mid-teens currency-adjusted sales growth, the company said.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

PUMA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de