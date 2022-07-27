

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Marston's PLC (MARS.L) reported that total like-for-like sales for the 42-week period to 23 July 2022 were down 2% compared to fiscal 2019. Total retail sales in the Group's managed and franchise pubs returned to fiscal 2019 levels in the period.



Marston's noted that like-for-like sales in the last 16 weeks to 23 July were 1% below fiscal 2019, but in the first 12 weeks of this period sales were slightly ahead. The Group noted that over the last four weeks of the period despite drinks sales continuing to be in growth, food sales have weakened principally due to the recent spell of very hot weather.







