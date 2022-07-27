

MEXICO CITY (dpa-AFX) - Fresnillo plc (FRES.L) reported that its second quarter attributable gold production was 158,960 ounce, down 20.6% from the prior year mainly due to a lower recovery rate and the expected decrease in the volume of ore processed at Herradura.



Quarterly attributable silver production was 14.4 million ounce (including Silverstream), down 3.6% from the previous year due to the expected lower ore grade and decreased volume of ore processed at San Julián DOB. This was mitigated by the increased contribution of ore from Juanicipio.



The company said it remains on track to meet its 2022 full year guidance of 50.5 million ounce to 56.5 million ounce of attributable silver (including Silverstream) and 600 thousand ounce to 650 thousand ounce of attributable gold production.







