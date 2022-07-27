

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - TotalEnergies (TTE, TTE.L) said that it has signed an agreement with Veolia to start the construction of Solar photovoltaic (PV) systems providing power for a desalination plant in Oman, in the city of Sur.



TotalEnergies stated that the power plant will be located on the site of the Sharqiyah Desalination plant, which is a reference in Oman and in the gulf region, supplying drinking water to more than 600,000 inhabitants of the Sharqiyah region.



According to TotalEnergies, the 17-megawatt peak solar project will be the first of its kind to be installed in the region. It produces annually over 30,000 megawatt-hours (MWh) of green electricity, or more than a third of the desalination plant's daily consumption, enabling it to avoid close to 300,000 tons of CO2 emissions.







