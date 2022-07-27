

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - International Personal Finance Plc (IPF.L), a British home credit and digital business, on Wednesday posted a rise in post-tax income for the first half, amidst a profitable performance by all of its businesses and decline in the total tax expenses.



For the six-month period, the Leeds-based firm reported a post-tax profit of 30.8 million pounds or 13.2 pence per share, compared with 22.9 million pounds or 9.7 pence per share, reported a year ago.



Total tax expense stood at 3.0 million pounds, less than 20.4 million pounds, during the first half of 2021.



Pre-tax income however declined to 33.8 million pounds from 43.3 million pounds of previous-year period.



Total revenues were at 297.4 million pounds, higher than 262.9 million pounds, year-over-year basis.



The company has declared an interim dividend of 2.7 pence per share, a rise of 23 percent from last year's 2.2 pence per share. The dividend will be paid on September 30, to the shareholders of the record on September 2.



Looking ahead, the company said: '.We are confident that our approach of expanding our product and channel choices to attract and retain quality customers will deliver higher levels of financial inclusion and good sustainable growth in customer lending for the year as a whole, similar to the levels achieved in H1-22.'







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

INTERNATIONAL PERSONAL FINANCE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de