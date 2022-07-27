

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Boston Scientific Corp (BSX) revealed a profit for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $246 million, or $0.17 per share. This compares with $172 million, or $0.12 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Boston Scientific Corp reported adjusted earnings of $635 million or $0.44 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.42 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.2% to $3.24 billion from $3.08 billion last year.



Boston Scientific Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $246 Mln. vs. $172 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.17 vs. $0.12 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.42 -Revenue (Q2): $3.24 Bln vs. $3.08 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.43 - $0.45 Full year EPS guidance: $1.74 - $1.77



