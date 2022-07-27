

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) posted a fourth quarter non-GAAP net loss of $160.3 million, compared to a loss of $27.9 million, prior year. Non-GAAP net loss per ADS was $0.94 compared to a loss of $0.16.



Net loss attributable to New Oriental was $189.3 million, compared to a loss of $45.5 million, prior year. Net loss per ADS was $1.12 compared to a loss of $0.27.



Fourth quarter net revenues were $524.0 million, a 56.8% decrease year over year. The company said the decline was mainly due to the cessation of K-9 academic after-school tutoring services in compliance with the government policies in China.



New Oriental expects first quarter total net revenues to be in the range of $641.3 million to $680.6 million, a year-over-year decline in the range of 51% to 48%.



On July 26, the company's board authorized the repurchase of up to $400 million of the company's common shares during the period from July 28, 2022 through May 31, 2023.



Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group are down 8% in pre-market trade on Wednesday.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC ADR-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de