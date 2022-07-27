

COLUMBUS (dpa-AFX) - American Electric Power Co Inc (AEP) reported a profit for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $524.5 million, or $1.02 per share. This compares with $578.2 million, or $1.16 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, American Electric Power Co Inc reported adjusted earnings of $617.7 million or $1.20 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.19 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 21.1% to $4.6 billion from $3.8 billion last year.



American Electric Power Co Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $524.5 Mln. vs. $578.2 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.02 vs. $1.16 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.19 -Revenue (Q2): $4.6 Bln vs. $3.8 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.87 to $5.07



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de