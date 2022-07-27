

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) reported a profit for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $163 million, or $0.34 per share. This compares with $144 million, or $0.30 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, New York Community Bancorp Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $166 million or $0.35 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.32 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.6% to $377 million from $347 million last year.



New York Community Bancorp Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



