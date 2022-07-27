

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK) announced a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $297.9M, or $2.55 per share. This compares with $271.3 million, or $2.32 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Rockwell Automation Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $311.1 million or $2.66 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.39 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.5% to $1.97 billion from $1.85 billion last year.



Rockwell Automation Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $297.9M. vs. $271.3 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.55 vs. $2.32 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $2.39 -Revenue (Q3): $1.97 Bln vs. $1.85 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $9.30 - $9.70



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

ROCKWELL AUTOMATION-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de