Earnings: -$30.14 million in Q2 vs. $2.36 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.18 in Q2 vs. $0.01 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Alkermes plc reported adjusted earnings of $10.50 million or $0.06 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $0.01 per share Revenue: $276.22 million in Q2 vs. $303.72 million in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $0.09 - $0.27 Full year revenue guidance: $1,050 - $1,120 Mln



