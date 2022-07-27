

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ryder System Inc. (R) reported earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $239.4 million, or $4.70 per share. This compares with $149.1 million, or $2.77 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Ryder System Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $4.43 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $4.01 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 27.3% to $3.03 billion from $2.38 billion last year.



Ryder System Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $239.4 Mln. vs. $149.1 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $4.70 vs. $2.77 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $4.01 -Revenue (Q2): $3.03 Bln vs. $2.38 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $14.30 - $14.80



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

RYDER SYSTEM-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de