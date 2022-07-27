

DUESSELDORF (dpa-AFX) - Rheinmetall AG (RNMBF.PK) said the company now expects organic sales growth in the current fiscal year of around 15% to be at the lower end of the previous guidance range, which envisaged organic growth of between 15% and 20%. The company said it is updating sales guidance against the backdrop of persistently high risks with regard to the development of global automotive production.



For fiscal 2022, Rheinmetall continues to expect an improvement in operating result and an operating margin of over 11%.







