

ESSEN (dpa-AFX) - German utility RWE AG (RWEOY.PK) raised adjusted EBITDA forecast for fiscal 2022.



Looking ahead for fiscal 2022, the company now anticipates an adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of 5.0 billion euros to 5.5 billion euros compared to the prior outlook of 3.6 billion euros - 4.0 billion euros.



The company now expects annual adjusted EBITDA for the core business to be between 4.3 billion euros and 4.8 billion euros compared to the prior estimation of 2.9 billion euros - 3.3 billion euros.



The EBITDA forecast for the coal and nuclear business is unchanged.



For fiscal year 2023, RWE expects to continue the positive earnings trajectory. However, due to current uncertainty, a new earnings guidance 2023 exceeding the current guidance will be set at a later date.



RWE noted that it will publish its interim report for the first half of 2022 on 11 August 2022.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

RWE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de