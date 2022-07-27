

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After several weeks of upward trend in Covid metrics graph, Covid-positive cases fell by 2 percent in the last two weeks, New York Times' latest tally shows.



Concurrently, there is a significant fall in the rate of Covid deaths in the same period.



With 166598 new cases reporting on Tuesday, the total number of people infected with coronavirus in the United States has risen to 90,756,237, as per Johns Hopkins University's latest data.



517 additional deaths on the same day took the total U.S. Covid casualties to 1,028,015.



California reported the most number of cases - 47,613 - while Michigan reported most deaths - 94.



Nearly 43000 people are currently in American hospitals with the coronavirus, an increase of 12 percent over the last two weeks. More than 4800 of these patients are admitted in intensive care units, marking 12 percent rise in a fortnight.



87,648,838 people have so far recovered from the disease, the Worldometer tally shows.



2755 additional deaths were reported globally on Tuesday, taking the total number of people who lost their lives due to the pandemic so far to 6,389,649.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de