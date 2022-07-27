

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - German construction giant Hochtief AG (HOCFF.PK) Wednesday reported first-half of 2022 net profit attributable to shareholders of 240.4 million euros or 3.49 euro per share, up from 194.5 million euros or 2.85 euro per share last year.



Nominal net profit rose 24% to 240 million euros, while operational net profit gained 21% to 249 million euros.



Sales for the period rose 16.3% to 11.94 billion euros from 10.27 billion euros last year.







