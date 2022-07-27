

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - PTC Inc. (PTC) announced a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year but missed the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $70.48 million, or $0.60 per share. This compares with $51.20 million, or $0.43 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, PTC Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $114.49 million or $0.97 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.07 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.2% to $462.47 million from $435.67 million last year.



PTC Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $70.48 Mln. vs. $51.20 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.60 vs. $0.43 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.07 -Revenue (Q3): $462.47 Mln vs. $435.67 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $1.900 - $1.950 Bln



