

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for NetGear Inc. (NTGR):



Earnings: -$8.53 million in Q2 vs. $17.8 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.30 in Q2 vs. $0.57 in the same period last year. Excluding items, NetGear Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$0.19 per share for the period.



Analysts projected -$0.24 per share Revenue: $223.2 million in Q2 vs. $308.8 million in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $240-$255 Mln



