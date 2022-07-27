

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Helmerich & Payne Inc. (HP):



Earnings: $17.75 million in Q3 vs. -$55.56 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.16 in Q3 vs. -$0.52 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Helmerich & Payne Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $28.96 million or $0.27 per share for the period.



Revenue: $550.23 million in Q3 vs. $332.21 million in the same period last year.



