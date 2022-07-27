

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for NCR Corp. (NCR):



Earnings: $31 million in Q2 vs. -$13 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.22 in Q2 vs. -$0.10 in the same period last year. Excluding items, NCR Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $0.71 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $0.61 per share Revenue: $2.00 billion in Q2 vs. $1.68 billion in the same period last year.



