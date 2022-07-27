

SPRINGFIELD (dpa-AFX) - O'Reilly Automotive Inc. (ORLY) released a profit for second quarter that missed the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $576.76 million, or $8.78 per share. This compares with $585.45 million, or $8.33 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $8.99 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.8% to $3.67 billion from $3.47 billion last year.



O'Reilly Automotive Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $576.76 Mln. vs. $585.45 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $8.78 vs. $8.33 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $8.99 -Revenue (Q2): $3.67 Bln vs. $3.47 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $31.25 to $31.75 Full year revenue guidance: $14.0 - $14.3 Bln



