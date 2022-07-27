

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (FBHS) revealed earnings for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $192.0 million, or $1.46 per share. This compares with $217.2 million, or $1.55 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $218.9 million or $1.67 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.59 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.8% to $2.11 billion from $1.94 billion last year.



Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $192.0 Mln. vs. $217.2 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.46 vs. $1.55 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.59 -Revenue (Q2): $2.11 Bln vs. $1.94 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $6.36 to $6.50



