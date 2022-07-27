

SINGAPORE (dpa-AFX) - While reporting its results for the first quarter on Wednesday, Flex Ltd. (FLEX) lifted its revenue outlook for the full year 2023.



Looking forward to 2023, the company now expects revenues of $28.4 billion to $29.4 billion, compared to prior estimate of $27.7 billion to $28.7 billion.



The company continues to expect earnings of $1.63 to $1.78 per share and adjusted earnings of $2.09 to $2.24 per share for 2022.



Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters currently estimate earnings of $2.14 per share and revenues of $27.60 billion.







