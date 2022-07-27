

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting its results for the second quarter on Wednesday, Columbia Sportswear Company (COLM) lowered its outlook for the full year 2022.



For the full year 2022, the company now expects sales of $3.44 billion to $3.50 billion, down from prior estimate of $3.63 billion to $3.69 billion.



Earnings per share are now expected to be $5.00 to $5.40, down from prior estimate of $5.70 to $6.00.



Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters currently expect earnings of $5.74 per share and revenues of $3.62 billion.



