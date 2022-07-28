

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting its results for the second quarter on Wednesday, Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (MAA) lifted its full-year 2022 outlook.



For the full year 2022, the company now expects earnings of $5.65 to $5.89 per share, Core FFO per share of $8.13 to $8.37 and Core AFFO per share of $7.34 to $7.58.



Previously, the company expected earnings of $5.96 to $6.28 per share, Core FFO per share of $7.92 to $8.24 and Core AFFO per share of $7.14 to $7.46.



Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters currently estimate earnings of $3.93 per share.



