

FREMONT (dpa-AFX) - Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) revealed earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year



The company's bottom line came in at $1.21 billion, or $8.74 per share. This compares with $1.14 billion, or $7.98 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Lam Research Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $1.22 billion or $8.83 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.8% to $4.64 billion from $4.15 billion last year.



Lam Research Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $1.21 Bln. vs. $1.14 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $8.74 vs. $7.98 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $4.64 Bln vs. $4.15 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $8.75 - $10.25 Full year revenue guidance: $4.6 - $5.2 Bln



