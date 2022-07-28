

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Belgian brewer Anheuser-Busch InBev (AHBIF.PK, BUD) reported Thursday that its second-quarter profit attributable to equity holders declined to $1.60 billion or $0.79 per share from last year's $1.86 billion or $0.93 per share.



Normalized profit attributable to equity holders was $1.52 billion or $0.75 per share, down from $1.91 billion or $0.95 per share a year ago.



Underlying profit attributable to equity holders was $1.47 billion or $0.73 per share, compared to $1.51 billion or $0.75 per share last year.



On average, four analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Normalized EBITDA grew 7.2 percent from last year to $5.10 billion, while normalized EBITDA margin contracted 127 basis points to 34.5 percent.



Revenue increased 11.3 percent to $14.79 billion from last year's $13.54 billion. Analysts estimated revenues of $13.09 billion for the quarter.



Revenue per hl grew 7.5 percent. Volume grew 3.4 percent to 149 thousand hls.



Looking ahead, the company continues to expect EBITDA to grow in-line with medium-term outlook of between 4-8 percent and revenue to grow ahead of EBITDA from a healthy combination of volume and price.



