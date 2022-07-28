

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Orange group (ORAN) reported first half net income of 1.5 billion euros, compared with a loss of 2.6 billion euros, prior year, on a historical basis. Group EBITDAaL was at 5.93 billion euros, up 0.7% on a comparable basis. Excluding co-financing, EBITDAaL grew 3% in the first six months of the year.



Revenues were 21.30 billion euros in the first half of 2022, a rise of 0.1% year on year, on a comparable basis.



Looking forward, the Group again confirmed its financial objectives for 2022, a milestone towards the achievement of its 2023 commitments.



Orange will make an interim dividend cash payment for 2022 of 0.30 euros on 7 December 2022. A dividend of 0.70 euros per share for 2022 will be proposed to the 2023 Shareholders' Meeting.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

ORANGE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de